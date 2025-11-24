Michael Vaughan believes that the England cricket team players are 'fearful' of asking captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum for some game-time in the upcoming practice matches. Vaughan also urged the England players to even 'book their tickets themselves' in order to make sure that they take part in the match. The Ashes 2025 opener lasted less than 2 days as Australia registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England. There are two practice matches planned ahead of the second Test - a 2-day day-night match against Prime Minister's XI and one against England XI on November 29 in Canberra. However, it is unlikely any first team player will feature in both of those matches.

Stokes said that although there are 11 days left for the second Test, the players will go straight to Brisbane.

“That staggers me. I'm sorry, but it's amateurish," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“You have 11 days between Tests, are 1-0 down in the Ashes, and have the opportunity to get accustomed to a pink ball they do not play with much, and with which Mitchell Starc is an absolute wizard. They are an international cricket team. They are cricketers. I can't get my head around why they all wouldn't want to just play. What is the downside? I worry that they are fearful to ask the captain and coach for some game time, because that's not their method. If they wouldn't let them, I'd be on Skyscanner booking my own flights to Canberra," he added.

Vaughan also said that he worries that the fans will turn against the England cricket team.

“What hurts fans is that there have been teams England have brought to Australia where I've thought even if they play at 120 per cent they are going to lose. The Aussies were just better. This is not one of those teams. Ben Stokes's side has almost everything required, except world-class spin and a killer instinct. As quickly as they get ahead, they fall behind. Really good cricket teams don't do that. They let Australia back in at Edgbaston and Lord's in 2023, but two years on we cannot accept that. This is their last chance to win the sort of big series that will define them."

“England fans love this team, but if I was in the XI I'd be fearful the supporters will turn because the side keeps on making the same mistakes. We can't be that surprised that they got rolled twice in Perth. Under Stokes, England have been bowled out nine times in fewer than 40 overs and 12 times in fewer than 50. It's a long-running habit," he added.