England are on the ropes and "need a miracle" heading into Wednesday's third Ashes Test in Adelaide, with ruthless Australia boosted by the return of Pat Cummins as they look to seal the series. Eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane mean England have now gone 17 Tests since winning in Australia, dating back to their last series victory there in 2010-11. Equally damning, a win for the hosts will ensure the five-match showdown will be over inside three Tests for the fourth consecutive series in Australia. England great Geoffrey Boycott, who toured Australia four times, winning two Ashes series and drawing the other two, has led criticism of the team's "irresponsible batting, bowling too short, too wide or too full and catches dropped".

"Somehow, after just six days of Ashes cricket, England need a miracle," he said in a column.

Coach Brendon McCullum is unrepentant, declaring on Sunday: "We're a massive chance in this Test match. We do that, and the narrative changes in the series."

Frustrated skipper Ben Stokes criticised his side after Brisbane for crumbling in pressure moments, demanding they toughen up.

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes Stokes will read the riot act leading into the must-win day-time encounter at historic Adelaide Oval.

"Ben Stokes is the most competitive person I've ever come across," Cook told TNT Sports.

"He won't want to lose a game of tiddlywinks or table tennis, and he's seeing his side failing under pressure.

"I think for the first time in his captaining career, some home truths are going to be said to players."

The mountain England must climb is huge.

Only once in history has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes, all the way back in 1936-37, when a Don Bradman-inspired Australia overcame the deficit.

England selectors may look to freshen up the side with the series on the line.

Mark Wood is injured and fast bowler Josh Tongue could potentially replace Gus Atkinson.

McCullum said the top seven would be unchanged with under-fire Ollie Pope remaining at number three.

Spin is likely to play a role and it is a toss-up between Shoaib Bashir and Will Jacks, who played in Brisbane and looked good with the bat.

'By the throat'

Australia are set to be reinforced by skipper Cummins, who missed the first two Tests with a back injury, leading the attack alongside the outstanding Mitchell Starc.

Starc has already bagged 18 wickets.

Veteran spin king Nathan Lyon is also expected to play after being overlooked for Brisbane, with Brendan Doggett and either Scott Boland or Michael Neser likely to make way.

The other big question surrounds a fit-again Usman Khawaja and whether he reclaims his place as opener or Australia persist with the aggressive Travis Head alongside Jake Weatherald.

Chief selector George Bailey has indicated he was open to Khawaja dropping down the order. He could also be axed, potentially spelling the end of his 85-Test career.

Despite Australia having all the momentum bowling great Glenn McGrath warned against letting their guard down.

"They have England by the throat and must not let up just because some big names are returning. They cannot get complacent," he said in a column.

"An Australia team should always think it can win every Test it plays, so for that reason this team should be thinking about winning 5-0."

Former Australia captain Tim Paine warned that Adelaide, with its shorter boundaries and flat pitch, would likely suit England's gung-ho approach more than other grounds.

"If there's any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, I don't think there is one -– so this will be a fascinating Test match," he told reporters.

