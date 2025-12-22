Coach Brendon McCullum concedes England got their preparations wrong heading into the Ashes, but believes they can salvage some pride in the final two Tests at Melbourne and Sydney. The tourists arrived in Australia bullish that they could win a series in the country for the first time since 2010-11. But their hopes imploded with heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane before a closer contest at Adelaide, leaving the ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style of cricket McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes pioneered in tatters.

Their Ashes demise in just 11 days was the joint-second quickest in more than a century.

England had just one warm-up fixture in Australia, against their second-tier Lions side, and lost the opening Test in Perth inside two days.

Former captains Ian Botham, Michael Vaughan and Graham Gooch all criticised the limited preparation, with disgruntled skipper Ben Stokes sparking a backlash after calling them "has beens".

They then opted to skip a pink-ball opportunity in Canberra before the day-night second Test at the Gabba, instead spending five days in the Brisbane nets.

Like Perth, that Test was lost by eight wickets and McCullum bizarrely claimed they had "overprepared".

"What did we get right? What did we get wrong? Probably we go back to the preparation, that'll be something that gets questioned," McCullum told TNT Sports after the 82-run Adelaide defeat.

"And when you've lost 3-0, you need to put your hand up and say 'maybe I didn't get that preparation right'.

"It's not just leading into the first game. It's could we have done more leading into game one and could we have done less leading into game two?

"I didn't get that right because we lost 3-0. Lots to digest, look through and be better next time."

The fourth Test starts in Melbourne on December 26 and England could freshen up the side.

'Great opportunity'

An under-performing Ollie Pope is facing the axe with Jacob Bethell waiting in the wings, but their options are limited and McCullum said they would not be looking outside the squad they have.

"We'll have a look a look at the conditions (in Melbourne) and, as we always do, we'll try and work out what we think will give us the best chance in that game," he said.

"If that's changes, it's changes. If it's not, it's not. We'll assess that when we get to Melbourne."

England at least showed more fight in Adelaide as they chased what would have been a world record 435 to win.

McCullum admitted they had been outplayed across all three Tests, but said he saw encouraging signs in Adelaide and "we do have a great opportunity in the next two Tests".

"We need to find something out of this tour, salvage some pride and play for all the people who have come to Australia to support this team and all the people back in England who have supported this team as well," he said.

"If we get into that state where we just play the game and immerse yourself in the state of what needs to be done and allow your talent to come out in pressure situations, then you've got every opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)