England cricket team skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer engaged in a tense on-field exchange during Day 2 of the third Ashes Test against Australia on Thursday. Resuming at 326/8, Mitchell Starc looked in brilliant form as he targeted the England bowlers. The left-handed batter slammed four boundaries in quick succession to bring up his half-century, and it appeared England had no answer to his strokeplay. Stokes was seen having a chat with Archer, with the England skipper seemingly expressing frustration at the lack of control in the pacer's bowling. Archer responded by dismissing Starc, but the heated exchange continued during the celebration. It appeared Stokes was asking Jofra to concentrate on his line and length and continue bowling according to the field given to him.

Ben Stokes saying to Archer

Mate don't complain about the field placings when you bowl.



"Bowl on the stumps" he says and yep and look what happens.#ashes25 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/jrB46LSlyF — Bemba Tavuma 𝕏 🐐 (@gaandfaadtits) December 18, 2025

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who was on commentary during the entire exchange, said: "There is the chat between Stokes and Archer and it led to that delivery there (the wicket), and there's the reaction (from Stokes)."

"It will go on a bit longer as well; Stokes goes straight to him. Bit of a slap around his own face from Jofra. Stokes may have wanted to do that as well, I reckon," he added.

Coming to the match, skipper Pat Cummins (3-54) and Nathan Lyon (2-51) led a dominant bowling show at the Adelaide Oval, reducing England to 213/8 in reply to their 371 on Day 2 of the third Test here on Thursday.

England appeared to be in a strong position after claiming the two wickets required to bowl Australia out for 371 on the second morning, but the visitors were reduced to 213-8, trailing Australia by 158 runs.

(With IANS inputs)