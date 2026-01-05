The ongoing Ashes assignment was done and dusted for England after Australia clinched the first three matches, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. But England have shown rigours of a fight, that saw them win the 4th Test. As the two teams squared off again in the 5th Test at Sydney, some spicy on-field altercations unfolded. England captain Ben Stokes looked to unnerve Australia's Marnus Labuschgane, and even put his hand around the batter's neck, leaving former cricketers in the commentary box fuming.

England hoped to get off to a better start with the ball after Joe Root inspired the team to 384 in the first innings. But, on Day 2, Travis Head slammed a quick-fire 91 to reduce England's lead to just 218 by stumps. Stokes, disappointed with his team's show with the ball, looked to pull a few tricks off his sleeve as he tried get under Labuschagne's skin.

According to news.com.au, Stokes appeared to tell the Aussie batter to "shut the **** up." The incident even prompted the umpires to intervene.

A number of former cricketers, doing punditry work for the match, weren't happy with Stokes' conduct.

Brett Lee: "Should you touch another player? The answer is no," Lee said on the Fox Sports commentary box. "But is there anything wrong with that? I'd say no. Was it a squeeze? Was he trying to defuse the situation?"

"I want to see this in the first Test. This is what the Ashes are about. You're playing for your country, so get out there and have a crack."

Australian women's cricketer Alyssa Healy also felt the aggression from Stokes and England was too late, considering the fate of the series is already sealed.

Alyssa Healy: "It's the fifth Test match, it's a little bit late for that now. He might have a trip to the match referee after that moment," she said.

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist recalled his playing days when such incidents often emerged in the final Ashes Tests.

Adam Gilchrist: "It just got a bit heated, maybe (because) it's the fIfth Test and maybe everyone is getting a bit tired," Gilchrist said on Kayo Sports' live Ashes coverage.

"This confrontation between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschange, the verbal started and where has it been (before this Test)? It looked like it was done and dusted after a bit of backchat, but something caught Stokes' attention and he goes back to Marnus and actually puts his arm around him.

"I don't know whether that was trying to defuse the situation, but it still looked like it was pretty heated," Gilchrist added.

"Should you be touching an opposition player in any fashion? But this is what we expect in an Ashes series."