Australia vs England Live Updates, 3rd Ashes Test Day 1: Trailing 2-0 in the series, England will aim to put their best foot forward when they face Australia in the third and must-win Test of the ongoing Ashes series at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Focus will be on Australia's Travis Head, who has scored 199 runs in the first two matches. For England, Joe Root is the top scorer with 161 runs to his name. In bowling, host team pacer Mitchell Starc tops the wicket-takers' chart with 18 scalps so far. Both teams have already announced their playing XIs, with Pat Cummins back as Australia captain. (Live Scorecard)

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.