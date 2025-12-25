AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live: Australia has signaled their intent for a total Ashes whitewash by naming an all-pace attack for the fourth Test at the MCG. Having already retained the Urn in a record-breaking 11 days of play, the hosts are looking to exploit a green Melbourne track to extend their 3-0 lead. England, who are playing for pride, made two changes to their side for the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson replacing the dropped Ollie Pope and the injured Jofra Archer. (Live Scorecard)