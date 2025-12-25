Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England Live Score Updates 4th Ashes Test Day 1
AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test Live: Australia has signaled their intent for a total Ashes whitewash by naming an all-pace attack for the fourth Test at the MCG.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1
AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live: Australia has signaled their intent for a total Ashes whitewash by naming an all-pace attack for the fourth Test at the MCG. Having already retained the Urn in a record-breaking 11 days of play, the hosts are looking to exploit a green Melbourne track to extend their 3-0 lead. England, who are playing for pride, made two changes to their side for the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson replacing the dropped Ollie Pope and the injured Jofra Archer. (Live Scorecard)
'I felt like the previous nine days, we were so caught up and driven to achieve something and succeed, that we almost got in our own way and stymied our talent and our skill and our ability,' said Brendon McCullum, the English head coach. When asked what he could have done differently in the first three Tests, Stokes wryly mentioned, 'Called Heads in the first two, and won the third'. These were the statements from England’s top brass after that stinging defeat in Adelaide. The one that cost them the Ashes once again. The Three Lions are wounded, their mane windswept, their legs fatigued. The Kangaroos, on the flip side, are hopping new distances with spring in their steps, lost in their own brilliance. Three-nil. The scoreline doesn’t lie. Australia have been ruthless, clinical, and utterly dominant. England have shown fight, flashes of brilliance even - but flashes don’t win Test matches. Consistency does. Discipline does. And right now, Australia have both in abundance while England are still searching. Now the caravan rolls into Melbourne. The MCG. Boxing Day. The biggest stage in Australian cricket. Where 90,000-odd fans turn up not just to watch cricket but to celebrate it. Where reputations are made and broken. Where England need something - anything - to salvage pride from this tour. The Ashes are gone, retained by Australia in just 11 days. But pride? That’s still worth fighting for. The problem for England isn’t talent - they have that in spades. It’s not even effort - they’ve shown plenty of fight across all three Tests. It’s execution. It’s discipline. It’s playing smart cricket for long periods rather than brilliant cricket in short bursts. Australia have mastered the art of accumulating small victories that add up to big wins. Bazball was supposed to liberate England, give them freedom to attack without fear. Instead, it’s become a straitjacket. Now they arrive at the MCG with nothing to lose and everything to prove. Australia can afford to be patient. England can’t. That’s the beauty and brutality of being 3-0 down - the pressure’s off in some ways, but the questions remain. And speaking of questions, Australia have some too. Big ones. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are both ruled out of the Boxing Day Test. Cummins won’t play any part in the rest of the series. Lyon tore his right hamstring while diving to save a boundary on the final day in Adelaide and will be sidelined for an extended period after undergoing surgery. That’s Australia’s captain and their greatest spinner gone. Two weapons removed from the artillery of an already dominant side. Steve Smith returns to captain the side after missing Adelaide due to inner-ear issues. Smith's back at number four as well, which pushes the batting order back to its familiar shape. Todd Murphy was in the hot zone of selection, but Australia have opted for an all-pace attack in their starting XII with Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett been drafted in, joining to support their talisman Mitchell Starc. Whereas Josh Inglis has also been released from the pack that played in Adelaide to accommodate Smith. Jhye Richardson hasn't played a Test in four years but has remained around the group through this series. Scott Boland made his Test debut on Boxing Day in 2021, famously capturing 6/7 in four overs in the second innings to help secure the urn. Since the beginning of 2021, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.62 at the venue. Those are tremendous numbers. Mitchell Starc remains the workhorse. Head coach Andrew McDonald called him ‘a freak’ and praised how he's pulled up well despite his substantial workload across the first three Tests. He's still at his peak, still bowling with pace and aggression that few can match. 22 wickets under his belt in this Ashes, with no one in touching distance of him. And now, England. The batting changes had to come. Not enough first-innings runs have cost them in all three Tests, and finally, they've acted. Jacob Bethell replaces Ollie Pope in the XI, the only reserve batter in the squad getting his chance. Ollie Pope failed repeatedly to capitalize on opportunities and the axe eventually fell. The bigger blow, though, comes in the bowling department. Jofra Archer is out for the remainder of the Ashes with a side strain. That's massive. Archer's been England's best bowler by a distance, carrying the attack almost single-handedly. Gus Atkinson returns to form the pace trio alongside Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue. Carse leads England's wicket-takers this series, while Tongue showed in Adelaide he can be genuinely troublesome when conditions suit. The batting concerns remain glaring as well. Crawley's 85 in Adelaide showed what he's capable of - timing, fluency, and the ability to counter-attack under pressure. But one good knock doesn't erase the inconsistency. Brook's problem is different. He's getting starts, middling the ball beautifully, then throwing it away. Remaining fifty-less in five consecutive innings is shocking for a player of his caliber. Getting in and getting out - that's been England's story. Jamie Smith falls into the same category. Both he and Brook got out in Adelaide playing rash, uninspiring shots at exactly the wrong time, dramatically shifting momentum to Australia. The opening partnership has been England's weakest link. 0, 0, 5, 48, 37, 4 - those are the contributions from Duckett and Crawley for the first wicket across six innings. Crawley has shown he can play, but Duckett's bat has been eerily quiet. He's under scrutiny now, and rightly so. Skipper Ben Stokes has fought hard, shown character, but his body is breaking down and his batting hasn't produced the match-winning knocks England desperately need. Joe Root remains England’s best batter this series, and at MCG, his numbers are decent as well. At an average of 35.6, he has a couple of fifties under his belt. England last won a Boxing Day Test here in 2010, thrashing Australia by an innings. That's 15 years ago. An entire generation has grown up without seeing England win on Boxing Day. England showed in Adelaide they can fight. They pushed Australia closer than anyone expected. The last time England played here, they were handed a humbling defeat as they lost by a inning and 14 runs, in December of 2021. Plus, the 15-year winless drought at the 'G hangs over them like a curse, but curses are meant to be broken. Adelaide proved they have the fight and courage. Melbourne will reveal whether they have the discipline to finish what they start. The Ashes may be gone, but England can still salvage pride and make this 3-2 instead of a potential whitewash. Christmas came early for Australia. They've got the urn wrapped and ready. But Boxing Day? That belongs to whoever wants it more.