Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Updates: England will aim to continue their fight, while Australia will focus on cleaning up the opponent's tail early on the fifth and final day of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Already 2-0 up, the hosts are just one win away from sealing the series, which will have two matches remaining after this. The Three Lions will resume the final day on 207 for 6, needing 228 more to win. Will Jacks (11) and Jamie Smith (2) will aim to lead the fightback for the visitors. (Live Scorecard)