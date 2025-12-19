Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Australia aim to keep the noose tightened as England struggle.
Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia continue to dominate the ongoing Ashes series, tightening their grip on England by the end of play on Day 2 of the third Test. England finished the day at 213/8, trailing by a massive 158 runs, with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unbeaten at the crease. Pat Cummins starred with the ball for Australia, claiming three wickets, while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon picked two each. Earlier, Alex Carey's brilliant 106-run knock, along with crucial fifties from Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc, powered the hosts to a total of 371. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 17, 2025
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
371
ENG
213/8 (68.0)
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.13
Batsman
Ben Stokes
45 (151)
Jofra Archer
30* (48)
Bowler
Nathan Lyon
51/2 (22)
Cameron Green
22/1 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
Australia vs England 3rd Test Live Updates
Righto, two days down and England find themselves in a precarious situation. With the Ashes on the line, they need a miraculous fightback from Stokes and a bit of shepherding with the lower order. Archer has displayed a good, positive approach and has hung in there. But they are still 158 runs adrift, which is a massive mountain to scale down. Their first target would be to shrink the lead into double figures and take it over by over. Australia, on the other hand, would look to clean up things in the first crucial hour of Day 3 and proceed with a hefty lead. We will back on Friday, 19th December for the 'Moving Day' and the first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 11.30 pm GMT (Previous Day). Till then, stay safe, cheers!
Australia's Nathan Lyon is up for a quick chat with Isa Guha on the sidelines. He says that it was a tough day out there, pretty hot, but nice to contribute to the team. Adds that he just tries to stick to his basics and says he enjoyed the ball to get the wicket of Duckett. Mentions that the boys did really well in difficult conditions, especially the fast bowlers, who have put them in a great position in the game. Ends by saying that he will probably need to take an ice bath.
Ben Stokes was left stranded at one end, watching the collapse unfold. He himself struggled with cramps, but was brave enough to hang in there, showing absolute solidity in defending. Scott Boland eventually tore through the lower middle order, removing Will Jacks and Brydon Carse in quick succession. England slumped from 159/5 to 168/8. England were on the mat already, and it looked like they would get wrapped sooner. But in came Archer who formed a resilient and a responsible alliance with Stokes, which was the only pebble in the shoe for Australia this day.
The final session was dominated by Snicko controversies and England's collapse. First, Jamie Smith survived when technology showed Pat Cummins' bumper hit his helmet rather than his glove. Australia were frustrated by the decision, though replays showed that the ball yorked Usman Khawaja's hands anyway. Then came the decisive moment. Smith, who'd been counterattacking with intent, was given out caught behind off the pull. Technology showed a spike, but replays suggested a gap between bat and ball. Smith had to go, which frustrated the English camp more.
Australia bowled in better areas and looked more consistent in hitting there and thereabouts. Cummins didn't let Root get past 20, which dented England further to 71/4. Though with the ball softening up and losing its bite on a pretty decent batting track, Brook and Stokes showed good resilience with a 59-run partnership. But an inspired bowling change to bring in Green proved fruitful immediately as he fished out Brook, pushing England to 127/5, deep in the afternoon session.
The day started quietly for Australia. Mitchell Starc moved to a handy half-century as the lower order added 45 runs to their overnight score, pushing the total to 371. Jofra Archer was England's standout with five wickets, bowling with genuine pace and control throughout. England's reply started smoothly on a good batting surface, but quickly turned into a mess as the two returning stars struck immediately. Captain Pat Cummins removed Zak Crawley with a beauty to set the tone. Nathan Lyon then struck twice in his first over, leaving England reeling at 42/3. It could have been even worse, but Joe Root survived a caught behind appeal when the third umpire ruled the edge hadn't carried to Alex Carey.
Another day of the Ashes bossed up by the Australians. England have got themselves into a hole, but got to give it to the English captain, Ben Stokes, for bravely hanging in there despite struggling with cramps. He got more than decent support from Jofra Archer as their alliance now stands at 45 runs. The hosts though, are still way ahead in the game, with a big lead at their disposal and just two good balls away from wrapping up England.
Another maiden over! Nathan Lyon loops it up, full and on middle, Ben Stokes negotiates it safely. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
Flatter, full and on middle, Ben Stokes knocks it to the right of the bowler. Last ball of the day coming up now.
Slows it up, full and on middle and leg, Ben Stokes is solid in his defense. Two more balls to go in the day.
Nathan Lyon comes over the wicket, flights it up, full and around leg, Ben Stokes pads it away.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Ben Stokes prods forward to fend it away.
Floated, full and on middle, Ben Stokes stays deep inside is crease to block it out.
Last over the day coming up. Nathan Lyon (21-3-51-2) to wrap up.
Cameron Green comes around the wicket and bowls another bouncer, on leg, Jofra Archer ducks under it again. Maiden over.
Good length and on off, Jofra Archer gets behind the line of it and defends it.
Hits the length hard, on off, Jofra Archer rides the bounce well and stabs it to the off side.
Short of a length and outside off, Jofra Archer punches it but fails to beat extra cover.
A bouncer, on middle and leg, Jofra Archer ducks under it.
Back of a length and on middle, Jofra Archer stays back and keeps it out nicely.