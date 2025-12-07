Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4: Live Score Updates
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will resume their innings from 134/6 on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will resume their innings from 134/6 on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane. Trailing by 43 runs, England currently have Ben Stokes and Will Jacks standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 3, pacer Mitchell Starc dominated the game with the bat as Australia took a big lead over England before getting bundled out for 511. Starc scored 77 and emerged as the top scorer for his side. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 04, 2025
Day 4 | Opening Session
AUS
511
ENG
334&139/6 (37.0)
The Gabba, Brisbane
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.76
Batsman
Ben Stokes
9 (31)
Will Jacks
4* (14)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
52/2 (13)
Scott Boland
34/2 (11)
AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live
No run.
No run.
Back of a length and on off, nips back in a bit. Will Jacks leaves it alone. Alex Carey is standing up to the stump and collects it well near his chest.
Overpitched and on off, Ben Stokes drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
FOUR! Lovely shot! A bit too straight from Mitchell Starc. He serves this full and angling it into the pads. Ben Stokes steps across and flicks it away with fine timing between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary. England trail by 38 runs now.
Bangs this into the pitch and around off, Ben Stokes stays back and dabs it down towards point.
Lands this back of a length and on middle, nips it away a bit. Ben Stokes looks to work it across the line but gets squared up. The ball takes a leading edge and rolls towards short cover.
Short of a length but way outside off, moves further away, Ben Stokes leaves it alone. Starc has a look at his landing area and does not look too happy about it.
Mitchell Starc begins with a hard-length delivery, outside off, shapes it away a bit, Ben Stokes lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
Mitchell Starc (12-2-48-2) will bowl from the other end.
Pulls his length back a bit, serves this in that channel outside off, gets it to hold its line. Will Jacks leaves it alone.
Pitched up and on the sixth stump line, Will Jacks strides out and fends it away.
Goes a bit fuller, on middle, angles in, Will Jacks clips it towards short mid-wicket.
Back of a length and on middle and on off, Will Jacks gets behind the line of it and keeps it out on the pitch.
Touch fuller and on off, Will Jacks gets half forward and blocks it out.
Scott Boland starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, angles in a bit and kicks up a bit off the surface. Ben Stokes adjusts well and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
In all readiness for the fourth day to commence in Brisbane. The weather is pretty clear at the moment with the sun shining through. Though there are thunderstorms predicted later in the evening. The stands are packed as the overnight batters for England, Will Jacks and skipper Ben Stokes walk out to resume their batting. Scott Boland will get us underway on what could be a decisive Sunday. England trail by 43 runs, Stokes to face. Here we go...
Australia, meanwhile, will smell an early finish. With momentum completely on their side and conditions still offering plenty to the quicks, they will look to strike hard and fast. Every over will be an opportunity, every batter a target. Another flurry of wickets could wrap this one up well before the day is done. One side is chasing survival, the other senses victory. Day 4 promises tension, pressure, and possibly a decisive moment in this Ashes series.
For England, Day 4 is about survival before anything else. They need their lower order and especially skipper, Ben Stokes to show serious fight, soak up pressure, and somehow drag the match into a safer position. The challenge is clear - deal with movement under lights, extra bounce off the Brisbane surface, and an Australiab attack that senses blood. If they are to avoid defeat, the resistance must start immediately and last long.
Australia's authority was built on a massive first-innings total of 511, a statement of intent that put England under pressure from the very start. But the real hammer blow came late on Day 3, when the lights came on and the bowlers went to work. Mitchell Starc, fresh off a vital innings with the bat, struck twice in a hostile spell, while the relentless pressure from the rest of the attack ensured England never found any rhythm. By Stumps, the tourists were six down, still trailing by 43 runs, and staring at another uphill battle.