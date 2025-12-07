Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will resume their innings from 134/6 on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane. Trailing by 43 runs, England currently have Ben Stokes and Will Jacks standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 3, pacer Mitchell Starc dominated the game with the bat as Australia took a big lead over England before getting bundled out for 511. Starc scored 77 and emerged as the top scorer for his side. (Live Scorecard)