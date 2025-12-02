Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja was on Tuesday ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England with the back injury he suffered during the Perth opener. The veteran had back spasms and failed to open in the first Test victory. He was replaced for the second innings by Travis Head, who blasted a match-winning century. It leaves Khawaja's international future in doubt. He turns 39 later this month.

"Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad," said Cricket Australia ahead of Thursday's day-night encounter at Brisbane's Gabba.

Khawaja batted for 30 minutes in the practice nets on Tuesday evening but the left-hander appeared to be in discomfort.

Head will be favourite to be deployed as makeshift opener in Khawaja's absence.

He opens in white-ball cricket and said he would be happy to face the Test new ball again after his whirlwind 123 off 83 balls at Perth took Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

If Head does move up, seaming all-rounder Beau Webster is likely to come in at number six, with Cameron Green occupying Head's usual fifth slot in the batting order.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)