Mark Wood is back bowling at pace against his England teammates in practice. Cameron Green is primed and ready to return to bowling for Australia in test cricket. The Ashes series starts Friday, and every twist and turn this week has implications for selection in the first test of the 2025-26 edition of the traditional rivalry. Wood withdrew from a trial match against a second-string England team last week because of a hamstring strain in his first game since knee surgery in March, but was cleared after medical scans.

The 35-year-old paceman had a 30-minute bowling session in the nets on Tuesday in England's first practice at Perth Stadium, venue for the first test.

“He was quick enough, I can tell you that from facing him,” England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith told reporters. “He's bowling very good pace, and it's obviously great preparation for what we've got in store here.”

England could go into the test with two express bowlers if Jofra Archer and Wood are both selected in a city where quality pace attacks have had success in the past.

“I feel our bowling group have a good chance of getting 20 wickets in the game,” Josh Tongue, one of England's fast bowling options, said after practice in Perth.

Australia's long-time Australian frontline pace trio will be depleted without veterans Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, both ruled out of the first test with injuries.

Having allrounder Green back in the test bowling attack for the first time since March 2024 could help to settle the combination for the hosts.

Green, who didn't play a test for more than a year after undergoing back surgery in the middle of last year, returned to international cricket in June but only as a batter.

He bowled 16 overs across two innings in a domestic first-class match for Western Australia against Queensland in Perth last week and said he's under no restrictions for the test.

“It's been a really slow build-up,” Green said. "Probably would prefer a few more competitive overs But at the same time, it's a double-edged sword, you (get to) come into a series so fresh.

“When you get into test cricket, there's no need for restrictions. I'd be happy to put my hand up whenever.”

Where Green bats in the order depends on which way Australian selectors go on who will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

The Nov. 21-25 Perth match will be followed by a day-night test at the Gabba in Brisbane starting Dec. 4, then the series moves to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

