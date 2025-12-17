An emotional Alex Carey called his 106 on home soil in front of family and friends in the third Ashes Test a "special moment" Wednesday, with the century coming just months after his father died. The 34-year-old, who produced a wicketkeeping masterclass during the second Test at Brisbane, showed his prowess with the bat to steer Australia to 326-8 at stumps on day one against England. It was his third Test century, his first in an Ashes series, and an innings to savour with his friends and family watching. Carey punched the air and looked to the heavens when he reached the milestone as his wife Eloise sobbed in the stands.

It was the first time Carey had reached three figures since his father Gordon died after a battle with leukaemia in September and he called it a "special moment".

EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION BY ALEX CAREY



- He is looking to the Heaven, his father passed away in September. pic.twitter.com/gWYsJr0jwi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2025

"Probably won't go into too much depth thinking through the reasons why, I'll probably get emotional, but yeah, it was great," he said.

"Dad played the biggest role probably in my cricket, coached me all the way through as dads want to do," he added.

"Sort of let me go once I got into my older teenage years, but would always shoot a message and (say) put the reverse sweep away and keep hard on me."

Carey's 106 off 143 balls hauled Australia out of trouble after losing two quick wickets in the first over after lunch then Usman Khawaja departing for a gritty 82.

He shared in partnerships with Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to get the hosts back on track as they target an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

"Really a little bit of a sticky situation there straight after lunch," he said.

"So to form a partnership with Uzzie (Khawaja), and I guess keep us in the mix (was special).

"Would love to have scored more runs and be there a bit longer. But to be able to take the helmet off and look up to the heavens, it was a really nice moment."

Khawaja was parachuted in at the last moment when Steve Smith pulled out with illness just before the toss.

He came in at four after being overlooked as opener in favour of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald with many fearing it spelt the end of his career.

But Carey said Khawaja still had plenty to give the team.

"I still think he's got so much to give to this group," he said. "We saw again today, he played really well."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)