Following his side's victory in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne, England skipper Ben Stokes hailed the team for such a "satisfying win" amid all the off-the-field controversies and praised youngsters Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell for their performances in the match. A win finally arrived for England in a Test match on Australian shores, but perhaps too late, with the Ashes already retained by Australia. Crucial knocks from Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, along with fine bowling spells from Tongue and Brydon Carse, representing the next generation of English cricket, finally gifted veterans Joe Root and Stokes their first Test win in Australia, snapping an 18-match winless streak Down Under that had stained their legendary careers.

This win did not come easily. After losing the series during a valiant attempt at chasing 435 at Adelaide, the 'Bazball' brand of cricket, known for its "attack from the go" approach and focus on positivity, processes, and results, came under the scanner. England's trip to Noosa after a thumping loss in the second Test in Brisbane also drew immense scrutiny and worldwide coverage, with players alleged to have engaged in excessive drinking, particularly Ben Duckett and all-rounder Bethell.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Stokes said, "It has been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special. Hopefully, it means a lot. We play for a lot of people - not just ourselves. The support we get, wherever we go in the world, is incredible. The noise, the chants, the constant backing - the lads out in the middle hear it, feel it, and thrive off it. I know a lot of our fans will be buzzing right now. Definitely very satisfying. There was a fair bit going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team. Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered - playing good cricket. We knew it was not a straightforward chase."

Stokes said that the message to the team was to stay positive, not let the bowlers settle, and as a bowler, to hit tough areas.

"I thought the way we balanced intent with discipline was brilliant. It took courage, but the lads handled it superbly. (On seeing youngsters like Tongue and Bethell thrive) Yeah, absolutely. Josh has been outstanding. To come out on Boxing Day in front of a massive crowd and take five wickets... that is something really special. Every time he's pulled on an England shirt, he has given everything. And Bethell as well - the partnership he helped build in tricky conditions was really important. Seeing younger players stand up in moments like this is fantastic," he concluded.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at the MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run-out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six) the main contributors. A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. The Aussies led by 174 runs, setting a target of 175 for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the standout bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started off well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six), followed by a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18) and Jamie Smith (3) guided their team to a memorable win.