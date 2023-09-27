The Indian cricket team introduced a plethora of changes as Rohit Sharma announced the playing XI for the 3rd ODI against Australia. Rohit himself returned to the lineup, having given the first two matches a miss, and so did the talismanic Virat Kohli. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the Indian team, but there was also a forced change in the Indian side, with Ishan Kishan failing to make the cut because of fever. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was also given the nod over Ravichandran Ashwin for the 3rd ODI.

Rohit, on the eve of the match, had confirmed that the Indian team only has 13 available players as some have been rested while others are injured or ill.

At the time of the toss, Rohit said: "Conditions are much better here, looks like there's good weather. Decent temperature as well, we're just looking forward to this game. The breaks are more important from a mental perspective than a physical one. Very happy with how we played, almost everything we wanted to do we got it done. Gives us a chance for us to see what we want to do. Looks a bit dry, it's going to play slightly better under lights, we wanted to chase anyway. Let's see if we can make use of the two new balls."

"Myself, Virat, Kuldeep are all back. From the last game, Ashwin is also missing, Washington is in. Ishan is not well, he's got viral fever so he misses out," he added on the team lineup.

It was Australia skipper Pat Cummins who won the toss and decided to bat. He said after winning the toss: "We're going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket, not sure how it'll change in the 100 overs. Good to get game time for everyone, don't want to go into a World Cup cold. Results haven't gone our way but good day to change that. Different conditions here but we've played a lot over here so no surprises. We've made five changes, Starc and Maxwell are back. Tanveer Sangha is making his debut."

India Playing XI:Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI:Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood