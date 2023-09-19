Sanju Samson has been in the mix for a national team call-up lately but the wicket-keeper batter did not find a place in the Indian cricket team squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. It was a surprise for some experts and fans as big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the series ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prasidh Krishna were included despite the former having Asian Games commitments but India decided to stick to KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. After the announcement, Sanju posted a cryptic message on his Facebook account.

The virtual press conference for the announcement of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia took place on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced two different teams for ODI series against Australia.

While stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs, India will feature a full strength squad for the third and final ODI. Ravichandran Ashwin has got an ODI call-up.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the first two games in the absence of Rohit with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy.

India Squads -

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj