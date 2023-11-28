In a funny video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on social media, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad could be seen delivering the match report of the second India vs Australia T20I but with a twist. Though Gaikwad had to speak for only one minute, his biggest challenge during the presentation was to tackle his India teammate Axar Patel, who was trying his level best to distract him as part of the fun activity. Despite the best of efforts from Axar, Gaikwad delivered the match report in a minute with near perfection. However, Axar's different attempts to distract the batter was extremely funny.

Watch the video here:

Ruturaj Gaikwad faces the race against time



60 seconds in hand to deliver a Match Report and a distractor in the name of Axar Patel



WATCH - By @28anand | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S9dDeXPrRj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2023

Talking about the game, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India's batting charge to set up a convincing 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball 53 and fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries to help India to 235-4 after being invited to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna took three wickets each as the hosts kept Australia down to 191-9 and extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series.

Batsmen ruled as Jaiswal lay the foundations for India's mammoth total with key contributions from fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made 58, and Rinku Singh's unbeaten nine-ball 31.

Advertisement

"The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who won his second successive match as national captain, said.

"I told them (players) before, be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew. We talked to defend it later."

Jaiswal was named man of the match and said, "It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. Was trying to be fearless. I was sure of my decisions."

Jaiswal smashed nine fours and two sixes, racing to his fifty in 24 balls. He fell to fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who got three wickets.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)