It has always been quite challenging for Australian cricketers to adapt to the hot playing conditions in India and it was once again the case during the third ODI encounter in Rajkot on Wednesday. Steve Smith looked in good touch against the Indian bowlers but the sweltering heat and humidity proved to be the bigger challenge for him. During the 30th over of the Australian innings, there was a drinks break and Smith had a chair on the ground as well as an ice pack in order to keep himself cool. It look like he was feeling better but one over later, he once again asked for drinks to come in with the chair and the ice pack.

Smith did not stay at the crease for long and he was dismissed by Siraj in the 32nd over.

Hahah... No matter what the situation is, his dance never stops. Virat kohli having fun while smith having heat of Indian summer#INDvsAUS #ICCWorldCup2023 #ICCWorldCup #3rdODI pic.twitter.com/FDzajqrkJz — Dhruv Jha (@dhruvvvv18) September 27, 2023

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was back along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav after they were rested for the first two matches of the series.

In other changes, Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Washington Sundar, while Ishan Kishan also missed out as he is down with viral fever.

Australia made five changes to their XI with skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell back, while spinner Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut.

India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.