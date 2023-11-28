Glenn Maxwell recreated his World Cup knock against Afghanistan as he single-handedly guided Australia to a five-wicket victory in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Maxwell's destructive mood spoiled the party for the Indian team in his 100th T20I game and made it even more special with an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls. He became the joint fastest Australian player to complete a century in the history of T20Is joining Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis

While chasing 223, Travis Head continued to ride high on confidence picking boundaries for fun after making his return to the field of cricket since Australia's World Cup triumph.

While opening along with Aaron Hardie, the left-handed batter played the first 12 consecutive balls and struck 25 runs. Hardie struck two boundaries in leg-break spinner Ravi Bishnoi's over.

Australia steamrolled in the first four overs amassing 46 runs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh provided the breakthrough with a swinging delivery sending Hardie back with a score of 16(12).

Avesh Khan who came in to replace Mukesh Kumar scalped his first wicket of the night dismissing the dangerous-looking Head for a score of 35(18).

Advertisement

Bishnoi completely bamboozled Josh Inglis with a quick googly which zipped through the gap and clipped the bails off the stumps. Glenn Maxwell arrived at the crease and smashed Prasih Krishna all over the field to keep Australia on course of the mammoth chase.

Australia ended the first 10 overs with a score of 105/3.

Ravi Bishnoi's spin continued to cause trouble to Australia's batters as he sent Tim David back to the pavilion for a golden duck. But from that point, Maxwell channelled his inner self that guided Australia to victory against Afghanistan in the World Cup and silenced the Indian bowling line-up with his brute strength.

Back-to-back maximums in Arshdeep's over was the beginning of the chaos that was about to unfold in the death overs. During the calm before the storm, Suryakumar Yadav dropped Matthew Wade's catch.

Advertisement

The final two overs saw Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel combining to concede 45 runs. Prasidh had 21 runs to defend in the final over but Maxwell with his raw hitting power left the speedster with no answers. Australia clinched the victory by five wickets.

Earlier in the innings, Ruturaj Gaikwat went unbeaten, showcasing why he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. After operating at a strike rate below 100 initially, the right-hander opened out in the latter half of the Indian innings, going at a strike rate of over 215.

He struck 123* off 57 balls powering India to a mammoth total of 222/3.

The final two overs saw Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel combining to concede 45 runs. Prasidh had 21 runs to defend in the final over but Maxwell with his raw hitting power left the speedster with no answers. Australia clinched the victory by five wickets.

Earlier in the innings, Ruturaj Gaikwat went unbeaten, showcasing why he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. After operating at a strike rate below 100 initially, the right-hander opened out in the latter half of the Indian innings, going at a strike rate of over 215.

Australian left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff bowled a mean spell at the start of the Indian innings, sending back opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a quickfire fifty in the previous match, for six.

Behrendorff produced an exceptional opening burst, picking up one wicket at the expense of just five runs. After the fall of Surya's wicket, Ruturaj put his foot on the pedal and scored at a strike rate of over 185, racing to the nineties in no time.

He struck 123* off 57 balls powering India to a mammoth total of 222/3.