Sanju Samson took to social media to express his feelings after he was not included in the India squad for the ODI series against Australia. The exclusion of the wicket-keeper batter came as a surprise as major stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the matches and Ravichandran Ashwin made a surprise return. However, India decided to go with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as wicket-keeping options. "It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The virtual press conference for the announcement of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia took place on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced two different teams for ODI series against Australia.

While stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs, India will feature a full strength squad for the third and final ODI. Ravichandran Ashwin has got an ODI call-up.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the first two games in the absence of Rohit with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy.

India Squads -

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj