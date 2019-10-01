 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable Breaks National Record But Fails To Qualify For Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Updated: 01 October 2019 22:24 IST

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable clocked 8 minute 25.23 seconds to finish seventh in first round heat number 3 and 20th overall out of 44 athletes.

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable Breaks National Record But Fails To Qualify For Men
World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable broke his own national record. © PTI

India's Avinash Sable broke his own national record but it was not enough for him to qualify for the finals of the men's 3000m steeplechase in an eventful race in the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Indian clocked 8 minute 25.23 seconds to finish seventh in first round heat number 3 and 20th overall out of 44 athletes who completed the race. His earlier national record was 8:28.94 in March this year during the Federation Cup. He thus ran more than three seconds better than his earlier national record.

The top three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the final race.

Sable was involved in two incidents during the race, both triggered by reigning junior world champion Takele Nigate of Ethiopia.

In the first, Sable had to jump over another competitor as four-five athletes at the rear fell over each other.

Midway during the race, Nigate bumped into an obstacle just in front of Sable.

The Indian had to virtually climb up the obstacle as he was blocked by the Ethiopian, thereby losing crucial time.

Sable recovered a bit towards the end but it was not enough for a place in the final on a track where he had won a silver in April in the Asian Championships with a time of 8:30.19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Avinash Sable clocked 8 minute 25.23 seconds to finish seventh
  • Sable was involved in two incidents during the race
  • The Indian had to virtually climb up the obstacle
Related Articles
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Breaks Her Own National Record In Javelin Throw
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Breaks Her Own National Record In Javelin Throw
World Athletics Championships: Empty Stands Greet Remarkable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
World Athletics Championships: Empty Stands Greet Remarkable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 4th 100m Title
World Athletics Championships: Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Seal Record Golds
World Athletics Championships: Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Seal Record Golds
World Athletics Championships: India Finish Seventh In 4x400m Mixed Relay Final, Record Season Best Timing
World Athletics Championships: India Finish Seventh In 4x400m Mixed Relay Final, Record Season Best Timing
World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman Roars To 100m Title, Race Walkers Tame Heat
World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman Roars To 100m Title, Race Walkers Tame Heat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.