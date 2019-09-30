 
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Becomes First Indian To Qualify For Women's Javelin Throw Final

Updated: 30 September 2019 21:55 IST

Annu Rani had smashed her own national record during the qualification round of the World Athletics Championships.

Annu Rani in action at the World Athletics Championships. © Twitter

Annu Rani became the first Indian to qualify for the women's javelin throw final in World Athletics Championships with best attempt of 62.43m which is a National Record. She finished fifth in the qualifying round of World Athletics Championships in Doha, a place above the current World Record holder Barbora Spotakova. Annu Rani had smashed her own national record during the qualification round of the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old Annu opened the qualification round Group A with a 57.05m before sending the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in the second round, bettering her earlier national record of 62.34m, which she achieved in March during the Federation Cup in Patiala.

Those who touch the automatic qualifying mark of 63.50m or 12 best performers from Group A and Group B taken together will qualify for the final round, to be held on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs) 

Now Trending

