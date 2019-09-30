 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Breaks Her Own National Record In Javelin Throw

Updated: 30 September 2019 20:19 IST

World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani threw her javelin to a distance of 62.43m to break her own national record which she achieved in March during the Federation Cup in Patiala.

World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Breaks Her Own National Record In Javelin Throw
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani broke her own javelin throw national record. © Twitter

Top Indian woman javelin thrower Annu Rani smashed her own national record during the qualification round of the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Monday. The 27-year-old Annu opened the qualification round Group A with a 57.05m before sending the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in the second round, bettering her earlier national record of 62.34m, which she achieved in March during the Federation Cup in Patiala. She had a 60.50m in the third and final round to finish third in her group behind Asian Games champion Liu Shiying (63.48m) of China and Ratej Martina (62.87m) of Slovenia.

Annu will wait for the qualification round Group B to end to know whether she will make the final round or not. If she does, she will become the first Indian to reach the final round of the women's javelin throw event in the World Championships.

Those who touch the automatic qualifying mark of 63.50m or 12 best performers from Group A and Group B taken together will qualify for the final round, to be held on Tuesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Javelin thrower Annu Rani smashed her own national record
  • Rani sent the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in the second round
  • Annu Rani broke her earlier national record of 62.34m achieved in March
Related Articles
World Athletics Championships: Empty Stands Greet Remarkable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
World Athletics Championships: Empty Stands Greet Remarkable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 4th 100m Title
World Athletics Championships: Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Seal Record Golds
World Athletics Championships: Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Seal Record Golds
World Athletics Championships: India Finish Seventh In 4x400m Mixed Relay Final, Record Season Best Timing
World Athletics Championships: India Finish Seventh In 4x400m Mixed Relay Final, Record Season Best Timing
World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman Roars To 100m Title, Race Walkers Tame Heat
World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman Roars To 100m Title, Race Walkers Tame Heat
World Athletics Championships: India Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies For World Championships Final, Books Olympics Berth
World Athletics Championships: India Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies For World Championships Final, Books Olympics Berth
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.