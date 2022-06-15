India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra set a new national record as he threw 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Chopra's earlier national record was 88.07m which he had set in Patiala in March last year. He had won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021. Neeraj Chopra is India's first ever Olympic gold medallist in athletics and only the second individual gold medallist at Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with his throw at the event. This was Neeraj's first competitive outing since winning the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Finland's Oliver Helander won the gold medal at the event with a throw of 89.83 metres.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022

This was a great performance from Neeraj as he was participating in a competitive tournament for the first time in close to a year.

Neeraj started the competition with a throw of 86.92 metres and after the first throw the Indian ace was in the top position. But Helander produced the 89.83 metre throw in his second attempt and went ahead of the field. Neeraj struck back with his 89.30 metre throw but fouled on his next three attempts.

Promoted

His final throw was an attempt of 85.85 metres and with that he finished second.

Grenada's Anderson Peters took the bronze at the event with a throw of 86.60 metres.