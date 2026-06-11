The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will host the inaugural edition of the Indian Athletic Awards on June 20 in Delhi, in an initiative aimed at recognising excellence in Indian athletics. The awards have been conceptualised as a platform to honour current and former athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations, sponsors, and all other stakeholders whose contributions have played a vital role in India's success on the global stage. Most of India's leading current and former athletes are expected to be part of the event, making it a significant gathering for the Indian athletics fraternity and a celebration of the sport's rapid rise in the country.

The ceremony will honour excellence across 10 award categories, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, Best Athlete (Male & Female), Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association and Best State Supporting Athletics.

"To boost the morale and confidence of young Indian athletes, initiatives like the Indian Athletic Awards are extremely important," Olympic and World Championships medallist Neeraj Chopra said of the initiative.

"Recognising and celebrating the hard work of athletes, coaches and support staff motivates the entire sporting ecosystem and inspires the next generation to dream bigger and perform better for the country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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