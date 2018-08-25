 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold With Games Record

Updated: 25 August 2018 22:07 IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor sent the iron ball to a national record distance of 20.75m to win his maiden Asian Games medal on the opening day of the athletics competition.

Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold With Games Record
Tajinderpal Singh Toor won his maiden Asian Games medal on the opening day of the athletics competition. © PTI

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold with a record-shattering throw to open India's medal account in athletics in the Asian Games on Saturday. The 23-year-old Toor sent the iron ball to a national record distance of 20.75m to win his maiden Asian Games medal on the opening day of the athletics competition. He bettered the earlier national record of 20.69m set by Om Prakash Karhana in 2012. His effort also bettered the earlier Asian Games record of 20.57m which was in the name of defending champion Sultan Addul Majeed Al-Hebshi of Saudi Arabia made in 2010 Games.

Al-Hebshi was had three consecutive foul throws today to return home disappointed. Toor shattered the Games record in men's shot put to open India's medal account in athletics in the Asian Games. Toor was the favourite to win the gold as he had entered the event as season leader (20.24m). The winning throw came in the fifth attempt though he was leading the field with his first throw of 19.96m.

China's Liu Yang won the silver with season best effort of 19.52m, ahead of Kazakshtan's Ivan Ivanov (19.40m). Toor, who left behind an ailing father who is battling cancer, said all his sacrifices have paid today.

Another national record fell by the wayside as rising star Hima Das clocked 51.00 seconds to qualify for the women's 400m final. She obliterated the 14-year-old national record set by Manjit Kaur (51.05) in Chennai in 2004.

Hima finished second in her heat behind Bahrain's Salwa Naser (50.86), who is the favourite to win this event. Mohd. Anas and Rajiv Arokia also made it to the men's 400m final, which will also be held tomorrow.    Anas qualifed for the final by winning his semifinal heat with a timing of 45.30 seconds, the best overall. Arokia (46.08) was second in his heat and made it to the final at overall sixth.

Earlier in the day, Anas, who has a personal best of 45.24, had topped heat 1, clocking 45.63 while Arokia Rajiv timed 46.82 to qualify for the semifinals.

National record holder Dutee Chand also qualified for the women's 100m semifinals by winning her heat with a fast timing of 11.38. Running in lane 4, Dutee beat Kazakhstan's Olga Safronov (11.46) and Uzbekistan's Nigina Sharipova (11.59) to win heat number two. The effort though was slower than her national record of 11.29 which she had clocked in Guwahati in June.

In the women 10,000m, Suriya Longanathan (32:42.08) and Sanjivani Baburao (33:13.06) faded towards the end to finish sixth and ninth respectively.

Long jumper M Sreeshankar also qualified for the final after finishing fourth in the qualification round by clearing a distance of 7.83m.    In the high jump also, Chetan Balasubramanya qualified for the final by clearing 2.15m. None of the 13 qualifiers, however, could touch the automatic qualification mark of 2.20m.

There was disappointment also as Sarita Singh finished fifth in the women's hammer throw as she could only clear 62.03m, which was far behind the mark of podium finishers Na Luo (71.42m), Zheng Wang (70.86m) and Hitomi Katsuyama (62.95m).

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Athletics Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Toor sent the iron ball to a national record distance of 20.75m.
  • Toor bettered the earlier national record set by Om Prakash in 2012.
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor won his maiden Asian Games medal.
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Men
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Men's Shot Put Gold With Record Throw
Asian Games Marathon Winner Accused Of Pushing Rival
Asian Games Marathon Winner Accused Of Pushing Rival
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India's Biggest Track Hope In Men's Section
Neeraj Chopra Says He Wants To Give His Best At Asian Games 2018
Neeraj Chopra Says He Wants To Give His Best At Asian Games 2018
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 72 51 30 153
2 Japan 34 31 44 109
3 Republic of Korea 25 26 33 84
4 Iran 14 11 9 34
8 India 7 5 17 29

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.