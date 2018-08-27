 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Final, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 27 August 2018 20:28 IST

PV Sindhu has not beaten Tai Tzu in their last five meetings.

PV Sindhu overcame a stern test against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. © PTI

PV Sindhu overcame a stern test against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter the women's singles final at the Asian Games 2018. PV Sindhu, seeded third, defeated second seeded Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in the semi-final which lasted for 66 minutes. Sindhu, thus became the first Indian shuttler to reach the badminton final at the Asian Games. In the first game, Sindhu won a closely-fought contest. However, Yamaguchi came from behind to outplay Sindhu in the second game to level the match. The final game saw Sindhu dominating from the onset to defeat her superior seed.

Sindhu has not beaten Tai Tzu in their last five meetings and the Chinese Taipei player enjoys an overall 9-3 dominance over the Indian shuttler. However, silver-medallist Sindhu managed to defeat Tai Tzu at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who will be playing her fifth final this year, will be under pressure to break the jinx and land the closing punch.

She is yet to win a singles title this year, although she made it to four finals - India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and BWF World Championships.

In fact, she lost a close Commonwealth Games final to compatriot Saina Nehwal and brought home a silver medal.

When is the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final match?

The Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final match will take place on August 28, 2018.

Where is the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final final match?

The Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final will be played at Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time does the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final match begin?

The Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final will begin at 11:40 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final?

The Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final will be shown on Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final match?

The Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • PV Sindhu has not beaten Tai Tzu in their last five meetings
  • Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to reach the badminton final
  • Sindhu is yet to win a singles title this year
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 86 62 43 191
2 Japan 43 36 57 136
3 Republic of Korea 28 36 42 106
4 Indonesia 22 15 27 64
9 India 8 13 20 41

