Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 6: Men's Tennis Doubles, Quadruple Sculls Add To Gold List

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan snared a gold medal in the men's doubles tennis event as India added five medals to the Asian Games 2018 medal tally. Earlier, the rowers joined India's medal tally party by adding gold and two bronze medals. Thereafter, Heena Sidhu registered a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event. The day started with Dushyant winning bronze in men's Lightweight Single Sculls, which was followed by another bronze with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finishing third in men's Lightweight Double Sculls. However, the icing on the cake came in the next rowing event with the four-man Indian team of Sawarn Singh/Dattu Bhokanal/Om Prakash/Sukhmeet Singh winning gold, India's fifth of the Games, in men's Quadruple Sculls.

After the five medals added so far on Day 6, India now have a total of 23 medals (6 gold, 4 silver and 13 bronze).

It all began with Dushyant, who had won Heat 1 in the qualification stage. He carried forward that form in the final, bettering his qualification time by quite some distance. Dushyant, who had clocked 7:43.08 in the heats but brought his A game in the final, clocking a time of 7:18:76 to finish third.

Next up was the men's Lightweight Double Sculls event. Indian duo of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh had qualified for the final through the Repechage after finishing second in their Heat.

In the Repechage round, the Indian pair clocked the best time of 7:14.23 to top the charts and march into the final.

In the final, Rohit and Bhagwan registered a time of 7:04.61 to clinch the bronze.

The highlight for Indian rowing came in the men's Quadruple event with Sawarn Singh/Dattu Bhokanal/Om Prakash/Sukhmeet Singh doing the country proud.

The awesome-foursome had topped the charts and clocked the best time in the two heats combined (6:15.18). In the final, the four Indian rowers once again produced a sterling effort to clock a time of 6:17.13 to finish well ahead of silver medallist Indonesia (6:20.58) and bronze winners Thailand (6:22.41).