Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018, Day 10 Medal Tally: PV Sindhu Ends With Silver; Compound Archery Teams Also Finish Second

Updated: 28 August 2018 15:02 IST

PV Sindhu, archery teams added silver medals to India Asian Games 2018 medal tally.

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying reiterated her dominance over PV Sindhu. © AFP

PV Sindhu once again failed to win a gold medal and was relegated to a silver medal as Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying reiterated her dominance over PV Sindhu, who added a silver medal to India's Asian Games 2018 medal tally. Indian men's table tennis team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the semifinal and took home the bronze medal. This was India's 45th addition to their medal tally, after the women's and men's compound archery teams also added silver medals earlier on Tuesday.

The women's compound archery team ended up with a silver medal, going down 228-231 to the formidable South Koreans.

Later the men's team unluckily lost the gold in a shoot-off with South Korea after the two teams were tied at 229-229 after End 4.

On Monday, India had a fine show in the track and field events, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra's gold in the javelin show.

There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events.

Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver.

Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event.

But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits.

He eventually ended up with a throw of 88.06 metres, a national record.

Topics : Asian Games 2018 PV Sindhu Badminton Archery Other Sports
Highlights
  • The women's compound archery team ended up with a silver medal
  • men's team unluckily lost the gold in a shoot-off with South Korea
  • Indian men's table tennis team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the semifinal
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 89 62 43 194
2 Japan 43 37 58 138
3 Republic of Korea 31 37 44 112
4 Indonesia 24 18 28 70
9 India 8 16 21 45

