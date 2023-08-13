With more than 256 million followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer. The former India captain, who is rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, is spending some quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika. He will now be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. While the tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India will play its Asia Cup matches in the Island nation as the BCCI decided not to send the team to Pakistan due to security reasons.

The Indian team will leave Sri Lanka on August 30, ahead of their opening match against arch-rivals in Pallekale on September 2. Kohli's form will be crucial for the team heading into the Asia Cup, as well as the ODI World Cup on home soil.

In a viral video, Kohli was seen interacting with a fan at the Mumbai airport. The 34-year-old seemed to be in a rush but promised to give him a selfie before leaving for Asia Cup. The interaction has now gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli promises a fan for a selfie next time he travels. pic.twitter.com/hUrdYJPtqs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

Kohli will be eyeing a huge record during the Asia Cup. The star batter now requires 102 runs to become the fastest player to 13,000 runs in ODIs. So far, he has 12898 runs in 265 ODIs.

The record is currently held by batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the milestone in 321 innings.

Overall, he will become the fifth player to achieve the feat. Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya are the other players in the list.