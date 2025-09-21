Another India vs Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup 2025, another instance where match referee Any Pycroft is going to be officiating a match involving the two rivals. However, much more than the battle between the bat and the ball is expected to take place as Suryakumar Yadav's side takes on Salman Ali Agha's men. The match is expected to reignite the 'no handshake' saga that overshadowed the result of the first encounter between these two sides last Sunday.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin schooled the Pakistan team for making Andy Pycroft the 'scapegoat' of the handshake row, at the same time when they should've put real effort into improving their performances on the field.

"Andy Pycroft actually saved everybody from seeing such a poor spectacle," Ashwin said on his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat'. "India informed the match referee in advance - this is our decision, and we will follow it. That's it. After all this drama, you lost the match. So what are you complaining about? You didn't lose because we didn't shake hands. Please go and find out what you can actually improve."

Pakistan delayed their match against the UAE by an hour over the handshake row, which saw the PCB demand Pycroft's removal. After ICC refused to pay heed to Pakistan's request, the team nearly pulled out of the UAE clash before making a U-turn.

"If no handshake was your problem with India, why were you looking for an answer to that problem in the UAE game? Why did you have to make Andy Pycroft the scapegoat? He has done nothing wrong," he said.

"He is not a schoolteacher. He's not a principal. He can't go and bring Surya and say, 'Come shake hands'. That's not his job. What exactly is Pycroft's fault here?"

The BCCI had reportedly told the ACC venue manager they there would be no handshake between the two captains before last Sunday's game. The same information was relayed to Pycroft, who communicated it to Pakistan captain Salman Agha before the toss.

Ashwin even said that if he were in Pycroft's place, the Pakistan team would be apologising to him, and not the other way around.

"Whether it's a corporate office, a government firm, or a cricket team - when there's an organisational directive, you follow it. Our players were clear: they were here to represent India, and they followed protocol. The cricketers also communicated their stance - they said, 'We don't want to shake hands.' That's our side of the story. The matter should end there."

"You filed a complaint against India, and when the dust settles, you're saying Pycroft apologised? If I were Andy Pycroft, you are apologising to me. What would I even be apologising for? 'I'm sorry that Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake your hand'? Really? That's the apology you expect?"