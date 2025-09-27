Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that he will not stop his players from expressing themselves in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai on Sunday. This comes after a huge controversy erupted last week when the duo of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were seen making provocative on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India. The gestures were absolutely against the spirit of the game, and made the atmosphere between the two teams more tense.

Speaking on the eve of the final, Agha insisted that he will not prevent his players as long as they don't cross the line.

"Every individual has the right to express emotions. If we stop fast bowlers from showing emotions what's left then? I won't stop anyone as long as it is not disrespectful," Agha said in the pre-match press conference.

Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources.

The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel. Both players appeared before him in person, even though their responses were given in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

Agha also reflected on his side's defeats to India in the group stage and Super Four, saying that they made more mistakes.

"India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games we lost because we made more mistakes," he added.

Sunday's meeting in Dubai will be the first instance of India and Pakistan facing off in an Asia Cup final.

(With PTI Inputs)