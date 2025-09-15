The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A match ended on an unexpectedly cold note at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Once India captain Suryakumar Yadav hit the match-winning six, he and his fellow batter Shivam Dube walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake with the Pakistan players. The Pakistani players, too, showed no intent to extend the gesture, leaving the contest without the usual show of sportsmanship. Even during the toss for the game, Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Agha didn't go for the customary hand shake.

After the match, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed his displeasure at the events that had taken place, revealing that the Indian camp had actively refused to shake hands despite the Pakistan team approaching them.

Former Pakistan player Basit Ali took a harsh jibe at the Indian cricket team for the act. "This is Asia Cup. There will be an ICC event, for say World Cup. Whenever there is no handshake there, what will the head of ICC do? Because he is an Indian. Jay Shah. This is a matter of thought. Will you become a hero by avoiding handshake? No, the ones who know cricket, write about it, understand it, will never appretiate such things. Not only a Pakistani, even an Australian or somebody from England won't appreciate it," said Basit during a discussion in a Pakistani channel.

While the Indian players and staff exchanged embraces amongst themselves, there were no handshakes extended to the opposition.

Political tension between India and Pakistan has been high ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border military firings in April and May 2025.

After the win over Pakistan on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav explained the team's decision to refuse a handshake with their opponents, stating, "I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible."

