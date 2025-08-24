The exit of Dream11 as Team India's lead sponsor in the middle of the contract leaves the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a precarious situation. With the Asia Cup 2025 only a few weeks away from its commencement, the board now has to find a new sponsor and re-print the Asia Cup jerseys for the men's national team. Dream11's exit came after the passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Indian Parliament, which bans real-money gaming platforms. With a big sponsorship spot now open, we take a look at the top contenders who can considering replacing Dream11.

Fintech firms like Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww have built a huge base of customers over the last year or so, putting the power of investing into stocks and mutual funds into the hands of the masses. Team India sponsorships can help them expand their customer base further.

The automobile and FMCG sectors remain among the most dominant in India. Over the years, they have sponsored numerous cricketing events. The Tata Group, in fact, is the current principal sponsor of the Indian Premier League. Some of the automobile and FMCG companies might look to pounce on the opportunity of Team India sponsorship.

Conglomerates like Reliance and the Adani Group may also see the exit of Dream11 as a lucrative sponsorship opportunity. Both Realiance and the Adani Group have already invested in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL). This might be a golden opportunity for them to invest in international cricket through the Indian team.

If the BCCI is unable to get a new sponsorship before the Asia Cup, which starts September 9, the Indian team will play the tournament without a lead sponsor.

The Asia Cup, a continental event, is set to start on September 9, with the final set to be played on 28th of the month. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.