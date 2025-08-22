Team India earlier this week announced a 15-member squad as well as five reserves for the Asia Cup that is set to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. Test skipper Shubman Gill was appointed the T20I vice-captain while Jasprit Bumrah's name was also there in the team. In a surprising decision, a strong contender like IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer missed out due to abundance of talent in the format. The player was not even kept in the list of reserves for the continental event.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has questioned the BCCI selection committee for not picking Iyer even in the reserves.

"Where is Shreyas Iyer? That's the big question, isn't it? How could he miss out? To a point, it's understandable. He wasn't part of the 15, considering how well team India have done. 17 out of the last 20 they have won so okay, continuity, fair. But not making him part of the other five players which you have earmarked for the near future with the T20 World Cup in mind?" said Karthik in a video on

"Closing doors on him? That's a tad bit unfair and I hope it doesn't happen because he has done outstandingly well as a leader, but even better as a batter under pressure," he added.

While speaking about India's 15-member squad, Karthik admitted that it was a "very strong" one, but reiterated that Iyer should have been picked.

"The Asia Cup squad (is) very strong as you would expect any Team India squad to be. Shubman Gill back as vice-captain, which basically means that tried and tested oepners Samson and Abhishek, is there going to be a change there? And some good news for the RCB fans. Jitesh Sharma is back. How well has he done to come back into that team!" said Karthik.

"Bumrah! You can only expect the best from him. It looks a solid squad but again Shreyas Iyer I feel should have been a part of the 20 for sure," he added.