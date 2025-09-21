Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has come down heavily on the national side following their disappointing display in the Asia Cup match against India. He accused the team management and players of deflecting blame instead of taking responsibility for poor performances. Kaneria's comments came in the aftermath of India's dominant show in the high-voltage group stage encounter, after which Team India deliberately skipped the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players. "Pakistan cricket is in a pathetic state right now. This always happens: when there is an issue (handshake snub), instead of taking responsibility, they keep blaming others,” Kaneria told IANS, urging Pakistan's cricketing authorities to be held accountable.

“The selectors were entrusted with the responsibility of 22 crore people. What team did you select? What coaching assignments did you give? What was your game plan, strategy, and approach?"

Kaneria admitted that the gap between the two sides was clearly visible. “Pakistan is not playing well as expected, while India is a top-tier team. Judging by their performance in the last game, it is clear that Pakistan's team is not better than the Indian team," the former leg-spinner observed.

A day after the no handshake row, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), demanded a removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup roster, alleging that Pycroft had "requested the captains not to shake hands at the toss" as is customary.

Kaneria also criticised the controversies surrounding the side, particularly the much-talked-about handshake incident after the India clash. "The handshake incident caused a big commotion. If Pakistan continue like this and don't focus on cricket, they will head further toward decline," he warned.

The former spinner stressed that Pakistan needs a clear strategy, proper planning, and strong execution if they wish to compete with the best. Without structural changes and accountability at the top, Kaneria fears Pakistan cricket could slide further.

As the Asia Cup progresses, Pakistan faces mounting pressure both on and off the field. For now, the spotlight is firmly on how the players and management respond to criticism and whether they can rediscover form for the Super 4s match against India on Sunday.

