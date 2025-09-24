Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the Suryakumar Yadav-led side had a point to prove during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday. There was a lot of outside chatter over the match with 'handshake' controversy dominating headlines after the last time these two teams met on the field. However, India were able to cut through the noise as they registered an impressive six-wicket victory. Gavaskar said that the pressure can be one of the reasons behind the dropped catches during the match but added that India were able to cope with it and use it to come up with a match-winning show.

"I think, after all the halla-bullu that happened after the last game, the pressure was definitely on the Indians. Maybe it showed on the field, as they dropped relatively simple catches. Of course, there were some difficult ones, but the standard we see today makes even tough chances look simple," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Yes, the pressure was on India to win this game in style, especially given everything that happened last Sunday. In this way, they showed they have the temperament to handle all that and deliver under pressure," he added.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was all praise for his side and he specifically mentioned Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it's making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday (talking about Bumrah). Dube bailed us out of the situation. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination. After the first innings, our fielding coach - T Dilip, has emailed all players who had butter fingers today," he said at the post-match presentation.