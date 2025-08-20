As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar announced the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, some bizarre selection calls were made. While Shubman Gill made a return to the T20I setup, that too as a vice-captain, there was no place for young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had arguably done everything right since being inducted into the team. Jaiswal was even India's backup opener in the T20 World Cup 2024 but is now forced to take a fresh look at his career. Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's most tactically astute cricketers over the last decade, expressed utter shock at some of Agarkar's selection calls.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said that the fact that Jaiswal wasn't picked for the Asia Cup can now force him to reevaluate the manner in which he plays. The southpaw might start to play for himself rather than the team because of the Asia Cup setback.

"As Jaiswal got a chance in Test cricket, he took it with both hands. Easily the most successful Test batter that has made debut for India in recent past. He excelled in whatever format you gave him his opportunity to play and what else can one do other than excellence? He excelled and lost his chance in that slot.

"Now, he has to go back the drawing board again but I really wish him well for getting a shot at it. The point is, Jaiswal didn't lose any opportunity there was even leadership role left over from him. Then now only one more slot remaining which will be Abhishek Sharma's spot where they have to fight each other," Ashwin said.

Just like him, my biggest fear now is that he will start thinking about his place the next time he gets a chance and won't play the brand of cricket he plays. pic.twitter.com/fY0XxTFVtx — Priyansh (@bhhupendrajogi) August 19, 2025

The former India spinner also highlighted Jaiswal's incredible strike-rate in the shortest format, once again pointing out that the opener 'doesn't play for himself, but the team', yet he had to suffer this setback as Shubaman Gill was to be drafted into the team.

"He has a strike rate of 165 in this format as well. It is very difficult to find someone like Jaiswal because he doesn't play for himself sometimes. I have seen many such batters who don't even play themselves and Shreyas too. They do not play on their own, the ball is there to hit they will take that chance. For average players it's less but more so when it comes down to strike rates or scoring goals. Such brand players took quite some time to get into India.

That's a big thing you are saying. No, we have to save our own space and it is an unfortunate thing that T20 has become one of those places," Ashwin asserted.