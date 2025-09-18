After much drama on Wednesday, Pakistan withdrew its pullout threat and showed up for a crucial Asia Cup game against the UAE on Wednesday, but not before causing a delay and claiming that it had received an "apology" from match referee Andy Pycroft, who was retained by the ICC despite the country's repeated demand for his removal. That Pycroft would remain match referee was communicated to PCB chairman and Asian Cricket Council head Mohsin Naqvi by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta in a conference call. The ICC maintained that the Zimbabwean would remain in charge as he had followed all the rules and regulations.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Salman and Suryakumar did not exchange a handshake or their team sheets during the toss on Sunday. The PCB alleged that Pycroft had prohibited Salman from shaking hands with Suryakumar and told the two captains not to exchange team sheets.

A source in the ICC revealed the following details to NDTV about what transpired behind the scenes:

1. On 15th September, the ICC received an email from the PCB highlighting what it described as an “incident” at the toss during the India vs. Pakistan match on September 14.

In its communication, the PCB alleged that Mr. Pycroft's conduct was in violation of the Spirit of Cricket and the ICC Code of Conduct, and requested that he be withdrawn from his duties in the Asia Cup.

2. The ICC immediately conducted a review. The review concluded that Mr. Pycroft had acted entirely in accordance with the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket. He had simply conveyed to both captains the instructions he had received from tournament organisers, with the objective of preserving the sanctity of the toss and avoiding any potential embarrassment arising from information asymmetry. These findings were formally shared with the PCB.

Despite this, the PCB maintained its position, continuing to allege violations and informing the ICC of its unwillingness to take the field with Mr. Pycroft as match referee.

3. The ICC reiterated its findings to the PCB, making it clear that there were no grounds for either the removal or reassignment of Mr. Pycroft. The ICC also received a request from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to reassign Mr. Pycroft. This request was reviewed and rejected on the same grounds, consistent with the position already communicated to the PCB.

4. On the suggestion of Mr. Pycroft himself, the ICC facilitated a meeting between the Pakistan captain, team manager, and Mr. Pycroft in the referee's room. During the meeting, Mr. Pycroft expressed regret if any miscommunication had occurred but emphasised that he had only relayed a message from the venue manager and had not violated the Code of Conduct in any way.

5. Subsequently, on 17 September, the ICC received another email from the PCB requesting a formal inquiry into alleged Code of Conduct violations during the India vs. Pakistan match on 15 September and subsequent incidents. The ICC responded by requesting that the PCB provide specific evidence to demonstrate any violation. The ICC is awaiting further information in this regard.