Pakistan captain Salman Agha set expectations clear for the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, a team that has already beaten his team twice since the start of the tournament. The nature of the Indo-Pak contest puts a lot at stake, be it the bragging rights or even political brownie points. Salman admitted that both teams are going to feel plenty of pressure in the title-decider on Sunday, and if someone says otherwise, it would be a plain lie. India have already handed defeats to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 - - first in the group stage, then in the Super 4s -- yet Salman is confident that his team will win.

Even though the odds heavily favour India, the Pakistan captain remains upbeat about their chances and said, "We will win. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team."

Salman was also asked about India captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to refuse the customary pre-final photoshoot with the Pakistan captain. When Salman was asked about the talks of Suryakumar missing the photoshoot, he said: "It is completely his call, whether he wants to come or not. I can't do anything in that."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was keen to dismiss India vs Pakistan as a 'rivalry', highlighting the overwhelming head-to-head advantage India have over Pakistan. Salman, however, feels the team that makes fewer mistakes will clinch the title.

"There is a lot of pressure on Pakistan and India, and if we say that there is no pressure, then it is wrong. But yes, we have made more mistakes than they have, and that is why we have not won matches. I think in the match between Pakistan and India, the team with fewer mistakes will win the game," Salman told reporters.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, the team that has won the toss has emerged victorious 11 times out of 18 games. Despite the odds favouring the side that wins the toss, Salman doesn't see the coin holding relevance in the final. According to Salman, they don't prepare their strategies based on the pitch, but rather on the outcome of the toss.

"We all got the idea that we have not done such batting in this tournament. So, it is possible that we have put our bets for the final, and God willing, the best will come out in the final. I don't think that toss has been as important in any game so far because the toss is not in your control. So, when you see it, you neither make a team nor make a strategy. So, I think toss is the way to start the game. And I think it will remain the same tomorrow as well," he said.

