For Oman, qualifying for the Asia Cup 2025 is nothing short of historic. Making their debut at the continental tournament, the team is brimming with excitement and belief. Captain Jatinder Singh, who hails from Punjab but has been the face of Oman cricket for more than a decade, spoke about nerves, preparation, and the pride of leading a team of part-timers onto the biggest stage of their careers.

On the excitement of debuting at Asia Cup

"We are on cloud nine. It's a historic achievement not just for us players but for Oman cricket as a whole," Singh said.

Oman already played their opening fixture against Afghanistan and now face a daunting test against India, the reigning T20 champions and one of cricket's biggest powerhouses. But Singh insists his side is far from overawed.

"In T20 cricket, any team can beat any team. The boys are excited to play fearless cricket and express themselves freely. We came here early, had good preparation, and were lucky to get two practice games against Hong Kong. The boys are in a good space of mind."

Facing India's stars

When asked about India's star-studded line-up, Singh was clear: "You can't name just one. All of them are stars. They have mastered their skills. But for us, it's about focusing on the ball, not the names."

Back home in Oman, players closely follow Indian greats. "A lot of guys here follow Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In bowling, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are big inspirations. Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] is also admired for the way he takes on the middle order."

Inspiration from other minnows

Singh draws motivation from past underdog stories in world cricket. "Anything can happen in sport-it's played by humans, and decision-making in the moment matters most. We've seen Ireland and Bermuda cause upsets in the past. For us, being first-timers, we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I always tell the boys, once you step onto the field, give your best and leave nothing behind."

The life of a part-time cricketer

Unlike the full-time professionals of India, Oman's team is largely made up of part-timers who juggle jobs with cricket. For Singh, that dual commitment has been his reality for years.

"We carry great pride and honor representing the nation. But it's not easy-you can't be working full-time and still expect to compete at the highest level without sacrifice. I've been following the same routine for more than a decade: training early morning, then heading to the office, back to training in the afternoon, and balancing both worlds. It's tough, but it keeps us disciplined."

Targets for Asia Cup

As captain, Singh isn't focused on names or reputations-just on playing fearless cricket.

"Our goal is simple: express ourselves freely and make our nation proud. We're not playing against names; we're playing against the ball and bat. If we do that, results will follow."