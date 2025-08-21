Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has shared his views on the upcoming India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup. India have agreed to take part in the tournament, despite recent cross-border tensions with Pakistan. While fans and some experts have urged the BCCI to boycott the event, the tournament, scheduled to begin on September 9, is likely to go as planned. India and Pakistan could play each other three times if both manage to reach the final. However, Akram feels that even if India do have a last-minute change of heart and they refuse to play Pakistan, "the game must go on."

"Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don't play. The game must go on," Akram said on the 'Stick To Cricket' Podcast.

Akram also hoped to see an India-Pakistan Test match in the near future.

"I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime," he said.

On the ongoing cross-border tensions between the two nations, Akram added: "Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let's not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done."

The diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan are at an all-time low, following the heinous terrorist attacks on Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terrorist attack.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in several areas of Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(With ANI Inputs)