Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has given a piece of advice to Salman Ali Agha and co ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 final match against India on Sunday in Dubai. This will be India's third encounter with Pakistan in the ongoing tournament. In both of the previous matches, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side emerged victorious and hold an edge over Pakistan in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan had a lukewarm outing in the ongoing tournament but still managed to reach the final after defeating Bangladesh in their last Super Four match.

Ahead of the final, Wasim Akram advised Pakistan to have self-belief and focus on taking early wickets, in order to put Team India on the backfoot.

"The final is between India and Pakistan. India is definitely the favourite, but anything can happen. Pakistan must maintain confidence and momentum. They must believe in themselves and play smart cricket. If Pakistan takes early wickets, they can put India on the back foot. I hope the best team will win in the end," said Akram.

After clinical performances that propelled Pakistan into the final of the ongoing Asia Cup, culminating in an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha believed that winning such games proves they are a special team.

"If you win these kinds of games, then we must be a special team. Everyone played really well. There is some room for improvement in batting. But we will work on that. We have been fielding well. Shane has been working hard for us. We have been having extra sessions. Mike Hesson said if you can't field, you won't be on the team. We are a good enough team to beat anyone. We will come back on Sunday and try and do that," Salman Ali Agha said after the match.

Pakistan will face its arch-rivals, India, for the first time in the history of the tournament, across both ODI and T20I editions.

(With ANI Inputs)