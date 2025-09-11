India vs UAE is done and dusted, and it's now time for India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Sunday's clash will be the first time that the two sides meet after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, that saw political and military tensions between India and Pakistan. So, when the two teams face off on Sunday, the tension will be at an all-time high. Before the clash, Pakistan cricket great Wasim Akram had some high praise for Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets in the match against UAE on Wednesday.

Akram had earlier coached Kuldeep at Kolkata Knight Riders and lauded his variety.

"Leg-spinner, googly, flipper. Even I can't read him sitting here. Even with a replay, it's impossible. I remember meeting Kuldeep when he was very young, when he joined Knight Riders. He and Mohammed Shami were with me all the time — breakfast, lunch, dinner, during the game. If they weren't playing, they were sitting with me. They were hungry. Kuldeep was hungry," Wasim Akram said on Sony Sports.

"I remember Shami once came to drop me at the airport in a car. I asked him, 'Why are you coming with me?' He said, 'Wasim bhai, I want to listen to you and hear what you have to say in general. Credit to them. I'm really proud of these boys, and they've done incredibly well for their country.'"

Kuldeep's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday.

He said understanding the mindset of opposition batters reaped rich dividends for him in the opening match of the Asia Cup. Kuldeep, who warmed the bench for all five Tests in England, finally got some game time and also looked fitter than ever.

"Thanks to Adrian (Le Roux), the trainer. I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well. Everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length, and it matters a lot — reading the batters on what they are trying to do," he said.

"Even today, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball," said Kuldeep, who returned with match-winning figures of 4 for 7 from 2.1 overs.