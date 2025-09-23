Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram tore into the Pakistan team following their defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four on Sunday. Pakistan put up a much better showing than they had against India seven days earlier, but still ended up on the losing side. However, Akram had no hesitation in stating that Pakistan had been outclassed in all three departments by Team India. Akram criticised the Pakistan batting lineup, and urged the players to play more red-ball cricket.

"India outplayed Pakistan in all three departments, and it has happened over the last four or five years. We (Pakistan) have only won once or twice, here and there," Akram said, speaking on Sony Sports.

"Pakistan's batting - From 91/1 in 10 overs to 171 (in 20 overs) is not good enough. You should get to 200," Akram said.

Akram emphasized on the need for Pakistan players to play more domestic cricket.

"There are many flaws in there. They (Pakistan players) have to play a certain amount of red-ball cricket. That's how you'll be able to improve and read spinners out of the hand," Akram added.

Akram also criticised the bowling department of the Pakistan team.

"When you're defending against such a strong side and you have a good score on the board, what should you do? You need to give your main bowlers a couple of overs, be it Shaheen Afridi or whoever. But you gave Abrar Ahmed three overs out of seven. The game was over by then," Akram said.

Chasing 172, India crossed the three-figure mark in less than nine overs, thanks in large part to opener Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg. Abhishek smashed 74 runs off 39 balls, picking up the Player of the Match award, as India cruised home there onwards.

The victory leaves India as the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Asia Cup, while Pakistan likely need to win all their remaining games to make it to the final.