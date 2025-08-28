Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been picked in Sri Lanka's 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup despite recently suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the side's T20I series against Zimbabwe. Hasaranga injured his hamstring during Sri Lanka's last T20I series against Bangladesh at home and has been out since then due to recovery. But with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) naming him in the Asia Cup squad, it means that they are optimistic of Hasaranga recovering in time and playing in the tournament to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9-28.

Hasaranga's inclusion means he's one of two changes from the squad announced for the Zimbabwe series. While Hasaranga will come in for Dushan Hemantha, uncapped batter Vishen Halambage has been left out for the multi-nation tournament.

Hasaranga joins fellow spinners - off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana and left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage. Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in what promises to be a rematch of their recent meetings in the bilateral series.

Apart from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will also face Afghanistan and Hong Kong in their Group B campaign in the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. Sri Lanka had previously reached the final of the previous Asia Cup in 2023 and won the competition when it was held in the T20I format in the UAE in 2022.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup serves as a crucial preparation platform for Sri Lanka ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, which the island nation will co-host alongside defending champions India.

Sri Lanka squad:

Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

