Clinical India outplayed Pakistan by 7 wickets during their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 35th birthday in style as he hit an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls to guide India home in the paltry chase of 128 runs. Thanks to his knock, India cruised to victory with 25 balls to spare, which showed how much superior they were as compared to Pakistan in all aspects of the game. With a second successive victory in the tournament, India retained their top position in Group A table, now with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +4.793.

Pakistan too stayed at the second spot in the table with two points to their credit and their NRR dropping to +1.649.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table -

After the chase was over, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube (10 not out) walked off briskly, with no handshakes exchanged between players once again in the game being played for the first time after heightened diplomatic tensions earlier this year.

India's easy chase was also helped by brisk contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma - both left-handed batters scoring 31 each.

Earlier, India's spin-heavy strategy proved decisive for the second game running. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with figures of 3 for 18, while Axar Patel chipped in with 2 for 18. Varun Chakaravarthy had figures of 1 for 24, as the trio operated with remarkable control on a sluggish Dubai pitch to restrict Pakistan to 127/9.

The sluggish Dubai surface further aided India's tweakers, whose control and variations left Pakistan struggling for momentum throughout their innings. While Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40, a late flourish from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hit an unbeaten 16-ball 33, gave some respectability to Pakistan's total, which was always going to be inadequate for a marauding Indian batting line-up.

