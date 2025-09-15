UAE vs Oman Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast: The hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), take on Oman as both the sides aim to break losing streaks. They arrive at this encounter licking wounds, having received brutal beating at the hands of India (UAE lost by 9 wickets) and Pakistan (Oman lost by 93 runs), respectively in their tournament openers. The last five meetings between these sides have been fairly evenly matched - UAE winning three times, Oman twice. However, both UAE and Oman are on a six-match losing streak.

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15.

Where will the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 5:30 PM IST (5 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)