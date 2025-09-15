The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly suspended its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, following the handshake controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. According to a report in ASports, Wahla was removed from his position as the PCB was not happy with him for failing to lodge a former complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft over his handling of the situation. The PCB filed a complaint on Monday, alleging that Pycroft told Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his India counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav.

"Wahla was removed from his position over the delay in issuing a formal response to the match referee's conduct and India's actions," the report said.

PCB, in its official complaint to ACC, demanded Pycroft's immediate removal over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws.

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

India's stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

After India gunned down the paltry 128-run target with Suryakumar uncorking a towering maximum into the stands, the Indian skipper returned straightaway to the dressing room with his partner Shivam Dube.

