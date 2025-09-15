UAE vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates will be taking on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Monday in Abu Dhabi. UAE, playing only their second Asia Cup, were skittled for a mere 57 in 13.1 overs in their opener as India raced to their fastest T20 win. Oman too fared no better, bowled out for 67 in 16.4 overs while chasing 161 against Pakistan, underlining the gulf in class between the associate teams and the tournament heavyweights. Both the teams are now looking for their maiden win in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)