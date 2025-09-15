Story ProgressBack to home
UAE vs Oman Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025
UAE vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates will be taking on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Monday in Abu Dhabi.
UAE vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025© AFP
UAE vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates will be taking on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Monday in Abu Dhabi. UAE, playing only their second Asia Cup, were skittled for a mere 57 in 13.1 overs in their opener as India raced to their fastest T20 win. Oman too fared no better, bowled out for 67 in 16.4 overs while chasing 161 against Pakistan, underlining the gulf in class between the associate teams and the tournament heavyweights. Both the teams are now looking for their maiden win in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, Live Updates
TOSS - Oman have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
Oman, meanwhile, also endured a heavy defeat in their opening match against Pakistan, though there were a few bright moments to take away. Their lack of experience against top-tier opposition was evident, but Aamir Kaleem and Shah Faisal impressed with the ball, and their spin attack looks well-suited to these conditions. Much like the hosts, Oman’s batting failed to fire, and skipper Jatinder Singh will be urging his side to learn quickly from their mistakes and execute their plans more effectively. The head-to-head record isn’t in their favor, with just one win in the last four meetings, but that will matter little if they can hold their nerve in the pressure moments - because in a game like this, that’s what will decide who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
Hosts United Arab Emirates entered the tournament on the back of a solid showing in the Tri-Nation Series against Afghanistan and Pakistan, but their campaign got off to a rough start as they were dismantled by India in their opening game. The batting lineup endured a nightmare outing and will need a swift turnaround to stay in contention. Much will hinge on skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu, though they’ll need strong support from the rest of the order. With Junaid Siddique’s experience with the ball and glimpses of form from Haider Ali, UAE will be banking on a collective effort, and with the home crowd behind them, they’ll be hopeful of securing their first win of the competition.
Hello and welcome to a double-header Monday in the Asia Cup 2025! First up, it’s a crucial showdown between United Arab Emirates and Oman, two sides desperate to keep their campaigns alive. A victory here would keep their hopes of making it to the Super Four intact, while a loss could all but seal their exit from the tournament.
... MATCH DAY ...
The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 as the United Arab Emirates take on Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 7th match. Both teams are looking to bounce back from dismal starts to their campaigns, with the United Arab Emirates being thrashed by India and Oman suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. For the United Arab Emirates, captain Muhammad Waseem will be the linchpin, having showcased his mettle with impressive performances in the past. Asif Khan's ability to accelerate the scoring rate will also be crucial, while Rahul Chopra and Alishan Sharafu's anchoring skills could prove invaluable. With spinners expected to dominate, Simranjeet Singh and Dhruv Parashar will need to conjure up magic to trouble Oman's middle order. On the other hand, Oman will bank on the prowess of captain Jatinder Singh, who has consistently delivered in the past, and Aamir Kaleem, who has shown glimpses of brilliance. Vinayak Shukla and Hammad Mirza will also be needed to chip in with vital contributions. Oman's bowling attack, spearheaded by Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem, will aim to replicate their impressive performance against Pakistan. With both teams desperate for a win, this match promises to be an intense battle, and the stakes are high, with the loser potentially being knocked out of the tournament.